What Does Gazoo Mean In Toyota's Gazoo Racing?

No, Boomers, it doesn't have anything to do with a tiny green alien who found himself banished to Bedrock on "The Flintstones." Gazoo Racing is the motorsports and performance division of Toyota, and it lends its engineering expertise to road cars and racing cars alike. It also supports older models by bringing back even more vintage parts for restorers.

So you could say Gazoo Racing is comparable to the likes of Mercedes-Benz' AMG, Nissan's Nismo, Dodge's SRT, Hyundai's N, and the whole host of go-fast speed shops officially integrated with automaker operations. Of course, one difference is that only Toyota named its motorsports group after a website.

Launched in 1998 to provide "ever-better" cars to customers, the website took its name from a combination of "ga," which is Japanese for "picture" and the English word "zoo." So the site was like a digital zoo where the cars were the animals on display. This was a big deal back in the 1990s before the Internet took over the world. As the years went by, that concept, and the word "Gazoo," came to mean a special kind of garage for Toyota products, one Toyota says is "a very intimate place where people work together to improve the smallest details, with the aim of delivering ever-better cars and services for each customer, in each garage."