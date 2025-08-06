This Lexus LFA With 'High Miles' Is Still Ridiculously Expensive

The Lexus LFA is a little bit of a hard car to pin down. It had an absolutely glorious naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V10 that made 552 horsepower and revved to 9,500 RPM, but even at the time, it didn't exactly outperform the competition. Plenty of other supercars had better acceleration, were quicker on the track or cost less money. And yet, it was also an engineering marvel, and only 500 were ever built. So while they aren't as rare as some other cars, it's still notable when one goes up for sale, like the 2012 Lexus LFA currently listed on Bring a Trailer.

With white paint and a black-and-red interior, this particular LFA isn't exactly the most exciting spec, at least as far as supercars go. Still, it's number 205 out of only 500 LFAs ever produced, and while it may not draw the kind of crowds on the streets that you might attract with a flashier Ferrari or Lamborghini, it's still an incredibly special car. I mean, the engine will allegedly rev from idle to redline in six tenths of a second. And since it's a Lexus, it's probably better-built than any Italian supercar.

The only problem here is the price. This auction still has seven days left at the time of writing, and bidding is already up to $800,000. No, not $80,000. Not $180,000. Eight hundred thousand U.S. American dollars. By pretty much any metric, that's an absolutely absurd amount of money to spend on a car. And yet, that's apparently what these cars are worth these days. Even if you sold half your liver, one kidney and a few other organs you think you can do without, you probably wouldn't even come close to raising enough money in order to buy one.