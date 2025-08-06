This Lexus LFA With 'High Miles' Is Still Ridiculously Expensive
The Lexus LFA is a little bit of a hard car to pin down. It had an absolutely glorious naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V10 that made 552 horsepower and revved to 9,500 RPM, but even at the time, it didn't exactly outperform the competition. Plenty of other supercars had better acceleration, were quicker on the track or cost less money. And yet, it was also an engineering marvel, and only 500 were ever built. So while they aren't as rare as some other cars, it's still notable when one goes up for sale, like the 2012 Lexus LFA currently listed on Bring a Trailer.
With white paint and a black-and-red interior, this particular LFA isn't exactly the most exciting spec, at least as far as supercars go. Still, it's number 205 out of only 500 LFAs ever produced, and while it may not draw the kind of crowds on the streets that you might attract with a flashier Ferrari or Lamborghini, it's still an incredibly special car. I mean, the engine will allegedly rev from idle to redline in six tenths of a second. And since it's a Lexus, it's probably better-built than any Italian supercar.
The only problem here is the price. This auction still has seven days left at the time of writing, and bidding is already up to $800,000. No, not $80,000. Not $180,000. Eight hundred thousand U.S. American dollars. By pretty much any metric, that's an absolutely absurd amount of money to spend on a car. And yet, that's apparently what these cars are worth these days. Even if you sold half your liver, one kidney and a few other organs you think you can do without, you probably wouldn't even come close to raising enough money in order to buy one.
4,400 miles is actually pretty high
Considering we're talking about a supercar that's nearly 15 years old at this point, the 4,400 miles on this LFA is pretty darn low. Doing some quick math, that works out to only about 300 miles a year, which is basically nothing. We're talking barely more than 25 miles a month. If you aren't the kind of person who tracks Lexus LFA sales regularly, it would even be understandable if you assumed the early $800,000 bid was because this is a particularly low-mileage example.
Oh no. Not in the slightest. In fact, even just reviewing recent Bring a Trailer auctions shows the 4,400-mile LFA actually has a lot of miles for an LFA. So far this year, Bring a Trailer has actually listed three other LFAs, one with 952 miles, another with 2,100 miles and a third with 3,800 miles. In fact, in order to find a higher-mile LFA on BaT, you have to go all the way back to 2021, when a 7,000-mile LFA sold for $725,000. That was also more than 20 auctions ago, which certainly isn't every LFA ever made, but considering how few were ever built, it's definitely a good chunk of them.
You can definitely find some LFA owners online who regularly drive their cars and put real miles on them, but those people also appear to be the exception, rather than the rule. Most of the time, it seems these owners just don't drive their cars. No, it isn't exactly news that wealthy collectors buy expensive cars and then don't drive them, but at the same time, you'd think if any rare supercar was going to be driven, it would be the Lexus that was built around an absolutely glorious V10. The fact that isn't the case may be almost as depressing as the realization that LFAs are almost million-dollar cars, while ones with the Nurburgring Package are closing in on $2 million.