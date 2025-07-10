Listen To V8-Powered Lexus LFR Supercar And Race Car Prototypes Roar Up The Goodwood Hill

The Lexus LC 500 is an absolutely gorgeous car with an incredible, naturally aspirated V8 engine, but it's still no LFA replacement. The LC is a grand tourer, while the LFA was a full-on supercar with a V10 engine that sounded like the best Lincoln Continental you've ever heard. Don't worry, though. Lexus decided to spend some of the money it made selling RX 350s to retirees in the Villages on a new supercar, currently rumored to be called the LFR. (These prototypes are called the Toyota GT concept and Toyota GT Racing concept, but they'll surely end up as Lexuses even in the home market — or maybe Toyota will get its own version too?) While we still don't know many specifics, Lexus did give us a good look at the final design when it ran two camouflaged LFR prototypes up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Neither car appeared to be running at full speed, but that also isn't terribly surprising since both are just prototypes at this point. Still, it was nice to get a look at both the road-going car, as well as the GT3 race car version. I'm also sad to report that the engines sounded much more like V8s than V10s, even if there was basically no chance we'd actually see a V10. A girl can dream, though, right? That said, even under the camouflage, you can see the LFR has an almost cartoonishly long dash-to-axle ratio.

Personally, I love what I've seen so far and appreciate the old-school 1990s proportions, but I'm sure there are a few weirdos out there who will hate the thought of a Hot Wheels car they could drive in real life. I also can't imagine a manual transmission will be an option, either, so you can also add that to the list of reasons you'll never buy a car that few people will be able to afford in the first place.