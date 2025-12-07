Street Tires Vs. Racing Tires: What's The Difference?

Let's start with the biggest difference, which is also the most noticeable at first glance. While your road tires have channels and treads, the slicks seen on race cars are, well, slick. The smooth (and sometimes shiny) surface doesn't have any treads built into it. How come racing tires don't need treads, but our everyday cars do?

The simple answer is water. On a wet road surface, the grooves seen in road tires are there to channel water through the tire to prevent hydroplaning. On the other hand, racing slicks are made for only running dry, and are all rubber on the surface to get the biggest contact patch possible.

But if you've seen seemingly "dry races" get shocked by sudden rain, you know just how bad things can get on slicks in the wet. Without any way to channel the water, you're constantly sliding on top of any damp surface. Take a ride with Marco Andretti on the streets of Detroit, and you can see just how gnarly it can be:

Of course, in the case that it does rain during a race weekend, nearly every series has a wet weather compound on standby, with the same grooves seen on your road car to help drivers handle the wetness. Formula One even has semi-slick "intermediates". Those green-colored tires are perfect for that "crossover" point for when it's not dry enough for full slicks, but not coming down enough to justify the blue-colored wet tires.