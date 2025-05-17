How To Get The Most Miles Out Of Your Tires

Have you ever gotten a flat tire and suddenly felt your wallet get lighter? Because that's how it feels when the average driver needs to replace a tire on their car. Tires can take a beating, but they're not made to last forever.

Eventually, all tires will become uneven and wear down their tread. It just happens with time, and depending on the drivetrain of the vehicle, some tires will wear out faster. Basically, if the car has front-wheel drive, then the front tires will wear out faster. If it has rear-wheel drive, that's the rear tires. And if it's all-wheel drive (here's how it works), ooh boy, that's a lot of tires to worry about.

Like the rest of the car, tires require regular maintenance. Overtime, they wear down, some faster than others, and that's why things like tire pressure and rotation matter. There are also a few more things you can do to get the most out of your tires.