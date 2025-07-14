Why Does F1 Use Tire Blankets?

Formula 1 cars are engineered to shave milliseconds off lap times, so it's no surprise that even tires get the red-carpet treatment through the use of tire blankets. Those weird quilted covers you see wrapped around every set of Pirellis on the grid aren't just for show, however. They're heat guns in disguise, and they're crucial to making sure cars don't tiptoe out of the pits like baby deer on ice.

While Pirelli works on making the high-performance F1 tires more sustainable, their performance criteria remain the same and these tires just don't like the cold. Tire blankets preheat the rubber to a working temperature before it ever hits the track. In F1, that means heating rear tiers to somewhere around 158°F (70°C) for a couple of hours before a race starts and the cars exit the pits.

After all, cold tires are slippery tires, and in a sport where grip equals lap time, sending a car out on stone-cold rubber is like F1 but on an ice skating rink. You're going to lose grip, and probably a few front wings. So it turns out that preheating the tires isn't just about performance — it's a crucial safety measure.