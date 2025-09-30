Honda Is Taking The New Prelude Racing In Super GT

Japan's Super GT series is the source of some of the coolest, wildest racing builds this side of time attack. The top GT500 class is full of ultra-low, ultra-wide Nissan Zs, Toyota Supras, and Honda Civic Type Rs that look like video game tuner car fever dreams, but some of those Civics will soon be swapped out for Honda's latest performance car: The new Prelude is going to Super GT, starting next year.

Currently, Super GT's GT500 class features those aforementioned three cars, the Z, the Supra, and the Civic Type R. The Civic took over as the running Honda from the NSX back in 2024, so it's only spent two years in the series, but it seems Honda's now looking to keep things updated by introducing the Prelude into the mix. It's unclear how many of the series' five current Civics will be replaced, but Honda doesn't generally seem to offer a choice of multiple chassis to Super GT teams. It's entirely possible that the Prelude is fully taking over.