Honda Is Taking The New Prelude Racing In Super GT
Japan's Super GT series is the source of some of the coolest, wildest racing builds this side of time attack. The top GT500 class is full of ultra-low, ultra-wide Nissan Zs, Toyota Supras, and Honda Civic Type Rs that look like video game tuner car fever dreams, but some of those Civics will soon be swapped out for Honda's latest performance car: The new Prelude is going to Super GT, starting next year.
Currently, Super GT's GT500 class features those aforementioned three cars, the Z, the Supra, and the Civic Type R. The Civic took over as the running Honda from the NSX back in 2024, so it's only spent two years in the series, but it seems Honda's now looking to keep things updated by introducing the Prelude into the mix. It's unclear how many of the series' five current Civics will be replaced, but Honda doesn't generally seem to offer a choice of multiple chassis to Super GT teams. It's entirely possible that the Prelude is fully taking over.
A new Honda sports era
The new car appears to be called the Prelude-GT, following the naming convention of prior Honda Super GT cars. The company hasn't yet revealed any details of its drivetrain, but its likely to run another variant of the four-cylinder Honda HR-series engine that powered its NSX-GT and currently sits in the Civic Type R-GT. The GT500 class allows up to 650 horsepower, so expect the Prelude-GT to be putting down a figure somewhere in that area, a sizable increase from the stock hybrid drivetrain us lowly street drivers will get.
The Prelude-GT taking over from the Civic Type R-GT in the GT500 class feels like a sea change for Honda. If racing is about winning on Sunday to sell on Monday, this means Honda is shifting its priority on what it wants to sell — and what marks the top sports car in the company's lineup. The Civic Type R may put down the bigger power numbers on the street, but the Prelude seems to be the future of Honda's sports-car aspirations.