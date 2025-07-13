F1 Tire Colors Explained: What Each Stripe Means

Formula 1 tires are made from a variety of materials, starting with a mix of natural and synthetic rubbers. By adjusting that mixture, along with the ratios of other materials used, you can fine-tune the way the resulting compounds perform on the track.

For the 2025 F1 season, Pirelli, the official tire supplier to the series, has developed seven compounds, with six now in play. The year began with compounds going from C0 to C5, with the lower number being the harder tire. A new soft compound, C6, will be introduced for the Italian Grand Prix in September. The company provides tires using three of those compounds for each race weekend, and the teams can use them as they see fit — although they have to use at least two of the three compounds at some point during the event, and using wacky water tricks in the tires is definitely not allowed.

The hardest of the three tire compounds on a given weekend get white stripes, the medium tires wear yellow stripes, and the softest tires show off red stripes. Those are considered suitable for dry tracks, and Pirelli also provides tires for wet conditions (with blue stripes) and intermediate weather conditions (with green stripes).