Why Do F1 Tires Look So Shiny?

Seemingly everything in Formula 1 is tailor-made for the world's largest racing series. Nations around the globe have built FIA Grade-1 circuits hoping for the opportunity to one day host the traveling circus. The regulations' space-age turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 is a powerplant unlike any other in motorsports, yet Audi, Cadillac, and Ford are all taking a crack at it in the coming years as joining engine suppliers.

Nothing comes as exclusive, however, as Pirelli. The lone tire supplier for Formula One, the Italian brand has been supplying rubber to F1 since 2011. With a typical race weekend chewing through 1,500 tires, and over 40,000 tires made annually, Pirelli has learned plenty of lessons over the past decade on how to make the perfect racing tire.

One of these innovations has resulted in a fresh, glossier look for tires. A look not just unique to F1, but one that came out of necessity for Pirelli, as the brand had to rethink the way it made tires to meet the league's level of quality and standardization.