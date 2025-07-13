Formula 1 Steering Wheels Probably Cost More Than Your Daily Driver

Formula 1's computerized revolution skyrocketed in the early 1990s with the adoption of active suspension systems. As rival teams struggled to keep up with the all-conquering Williams FW14B in 1992, they lobbied to legislate away the technology to limit the runaway arms race from the championship in every season going forward. The teams got their wish in 1994, but fears lingered that the cars were literally driving themselves. The sport's pundits theorized that teams could use GPS data to automatically shift gears based on the car's relative location on track.

The FIA banned two-way telemetry in Formula 1 ahead of the 2003 season. The ban meant that the team could only receive live data from the cars on track, but not transmit data to running cars. The driver became the sole vector to adjust settings, necessitating steering wheels to sprout even more buttons, dials and paddles. This led to steering wheels becoming bespoke devices with button layouts that can differ from driver to driver within the same team. Ferrari adapted its current design used by Lewis Hamilton to mimic the wheel he used at Mercedes. The seven-time champion moved to Maranello this season, and he undoubtedly developed muscle memory with his wheel after a 12-year stint with the German factory team.