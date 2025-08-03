F1 Engines Don't Last Long, And Replacing One Isn't Cheap

You're here because you find automotive technical minutiae fascinating. While there's plenty of cool engines in passenger cars — oddities like the Honda S800's roller bearing crank that needs no oil pressure or the Volkswagen Beetle's magnesium engine block and transmission come to mind – Formula 1 is where engine tech nerds drool themselves to dehydration.

Despite the incredible engineering that goes into F1 engines, they are short-lived. After all, these F1 powertrains generate thrust like you wouldn't believe. 1,000-hp 1.6-liter turbocharged hybrids push these cars to stupendous speeds. Sparks glitter in the dark from the titanium skid blocks that prevent the cars from bottoming out. All this power means these engines will only last for around seven or eight races before they need to be replaced, which means the engine will last about 1,500 miles. This takes into account eight 190-mile races, but not any qualifying or practice. So, the real distance is certainly a bit more.

The engines aren't cheap, either, with estimates ranging from $11 million to just over $16 million per engine. That's more than most of us even dream of spending on cars in our lifetimes, much less an individual engine. Those millions could easily fill a garage with Ferraris, Bentleys, some rare muscle cars, and maybe a six-pack of tricked-out Honda Accords to boot.

Extrapolate that across the four engine allocation each team gets for the 2024 and 2025 seasons – Formula 1 used to restrict teams to three engines – and you're looking at $44 million to $64 million. The teams are probably happy that the current $135 million-per-year spending cap doesn't apply to engines.