A Labor Shortage Will Mess Up Trump's American Manufacturing Plans

As it turns out, even the worst laid plans of mice and men often go astray. Apparently, a labor shortage means the Trump administration's lofty goals of upping U.S. automotive manufacturing are in jeopardy. There just aren't enough skilled workers to do the necessary jobs, according to a report published by MEMA Original Equipment Suppliers and Arthur D. Little, a Boston-based management consulting firm. The troubling report is based on interviews with 109 global automotive suppliers with operations in the U.S., along with 30 CEOs and CFOs of companies whose products cover 13 component groups based in North America, Europe and Asia.

Suppliers that produce castings, forgings, glass and other highly important pieces for, you know, building cars, won't bring their plants to the U.S. if they cannot hire enough skilled workers at competitive wages. From Automotive News:

Labor has to be available and affordable, and companies must invest in the newest production technologies in order to attract younger workers, according to the report. Some supplier executives said frequent shifts in tariffs, subsidies and environmental rules create uncertainty, according to the report. "Policies are absolutely not reliable; they're unpredictable to a level where you can't plan from today to tomorrow," one Tier 2 supplier executive said in the report. Others view new policies as a way to maintain global competition, according to the report. "We don't want a race to the bottom ... we also support holding global competitors to equal standards," a Tier 2 supplier said. Suppliers are primarily concerned about instability and uncertainty. Without predictability, harmonization across federal and state levels, and parity with some standards from other countries, investments may be paused or deferred, eroding competitiveness and reinforcing dependence on offshore production, the report said.

A significant reason for this is that younger individuals aren't entering these industries as aging workers retire. Right now, there are about 400,000 manufacturing jobs open across the U.S., according to the report. It's not like I can blame them. You don't see me picking up power tools. I'm sitting on my sofa writing this blog.