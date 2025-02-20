Trump Has Made A Complete Mess Of Global Car Manufacturing

Donald Trump, a guy so nice America elected him twice, has made a complete goddamn mess of global auto manufacturing. Car companies around the world were counting on the U.S. to keep their operations in the green as intense competition in China and strict regulations in Europe made life harder for them. Now though, Trump's tariffs have thrown a wrench into all of that.

Since taking office a month ago today, the 47th president has had his sights aimed squarely on the U.S.'s $918 billion trade deficit. He wants to tackle this so-called problem with heavy tariffs – including a 25 percent tax on shipments from Canada and Mexico. He's also proposed specific tariffs for sectors like autos and semiconductors, according to the Wall Street Journal. Earlier this week, he said those tariffs could be "in the neighborhood of 25 percent," and they may even rise over time. He apparently added that there could be a grace period to give companies time to bring production to the U.S. This will all go very smoothly.

Here's more from the Wall Street Journal:

In response, automakers from Europe and Asia have been gaming out alternative manufacturing plans to remain competitive in a market that has become increasingly important. "Things keep changing minute by minute, but our stance is to stay flexible and be able to be agile in reacting to the situation," Honda Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama said last week. Trump has long railed against auto imports, particularly from Europe. The European Union's 10% tariff on imported cars, compared with an equivalent 2.5% U.S. tariff, was one example of "lack of reciprocity" cited by the White House when announcing the reciprocal-tariff plan. Last year, roughly half of the almost 16 million light vehicles sold in the U.S. were imported. Those imports were split roughly equally between assembly plants in Mexico and Canada—within the USMCA free trade area—and plants outside of North America.

The Big Three automakers – General Motors, Ford and Stellantis – and their suppliers are extremely reliant on shipping goods backs and forth across U.S. borders. The trio have lobbied the White House to keep trade barriers within North America to a minimum. Extending beyond North America – Japan, South Korea and Germany top the list of countries that U.S. automakers do business with.