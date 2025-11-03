China To Relieve Looming Chip Shortage By Opening Up Exports To Some Companies

A new chip shortage has been looming over the global automotive market, going so far as to shut down American Honda production due to lack of parts supply. Now, though, it seems like there's a chance for some companies to get chips again — but only a chance. From Automotive News:

China said it will allow companies deemed eligible to be exempted from its export ban on Nexperia's semiconductor chips, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said Nov. 1 in a statement. The statement was made after China's export ban on the Dutch semiconductor chip supplier forced Honda Motor Co. to suspend production in North America and spurred other global automakers to warn of imminent chip supply shortages ... The ministry didn't specify when the exceptions would be granted or take effect.

It sounds like the Trump administration wants to take credit here, after trade negotiations with China, but this announcement has no details on which companies will be allowed to get chips from Nexperia — let alone how many chips, or when they'll be made available. There are plenty of questions that still need answers.