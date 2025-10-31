The New Chip Shortage Is Already Hitting Suppliers

Chipmaker Nexperia is caught in the middle of a messy divorce between China and the Netherlands. The Dutch government seized control of the company, which angered its Chinese parent company — and sent the Chinese government to lock down Nexperia exports. Now, no one gets chips, and auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen is paying the price. From Automotive News:

A key supplier to automakers including Volkswagen Group and BMW is reducing production in Germany due to a semiconductor shortage sparked by a conflict with China over supplier Nexperia, according to people familiar with the matter. ZF Friedrichshafen, the world's fourth-largest auto supplier, has cut shifts at its main electric drivetrain plant in Schweinfurt because the availability of important components has tightened, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn't public. ZF supplies most major automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Ford Motor Co. Beijing this month blocked Nexperia from exporting from its facilities in the country, responding to the Dutch government seizing control of the Chinese-owned chipmaker. The moves highlight worsening trade relations between China and the West, disrupting complex supply chains that have been built over years. Volkswagen on Oct. 30 warned that meeting its financial targets will depend on sourcing enough semiconductors.

It's nice to have a story about a trade war that doesn't involve the United States. Good to see that other countries are as bad at this as we are.