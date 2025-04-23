There's A Trucking Industry Crisis The U.S. Isn't Doing Anything To Address

The load-hauling truck driver used to be a respectable and near-romanticized job with reliable upper-middle class wages, flexible on-the-road time, and the beauty of the American open road. As demand for truck drivers on U.S. roads continues to increase, you would imagine that companies would be paying more and offering more benefits, but the reality is exactly the opposite. The promise of high wages and "being your own boss" remain, drawing in a larger supply of drivers looking for one of the last middle-class blue collar jobs that doesn't require a college education, and instead are finding their take-home-pay cut by delays, traffic, and deleterious working conditions. The promises of big wages are basically lies to trick America's working poor into a cycle of near-indentured servitude labor.

According to Time, enough truckers have been burned out or washed through the cycle of getting their CDL and suffering with low wages that the real issue isn't a shortage of truckers, but a retention crisis. This is corroborated by Vision Magazine's piece, essentially saying that these drivers are vital parts of the economic puzzle, and aren't compensated well enough for the hassle.

While the trucking industry once relied on owner/operators to get the work done, many drivers now contract with a major retailer like Amazon or Walmart to find some semblance of decent pay and work/life balance in exchange for being micro-managed by a faceless corporation. While this kind of trucking was once the norm, it is now reserved for the best of the best, drivers with several years of experience, spotless records, and demanding physical fitness. For most drivers on the road the reality is bleak, with some sectors delivering wages well below federal minimum thanks to hours and even days of waiting around for a load unpaid.

You don't have to take my word for it, check out this recent video from Wendover Productions for more details and an explanation of how it got this bad.