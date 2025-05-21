New Nissan Micra EV Is A Restyled Renault 5 With An Adorable Face

Nissan is struggling right now, especially in the U.S., but the Japanese brand is working on a new product offensive that it hopes will turn things around. In Europe, Nissan will be introducing four new electric models by 2027, and while the next-generation Leaf was teased a couple months ago, the first of Nissan's new EVs to get actually revealed is the sixth-gen Micra hatchback. While previous Micras were all Nissan creations, this new one is a Renault 5 with different styling, the latest result of the Renault-Nissan alliance. The Micra's French bones are obvious, especially inside where not much has changed, but that doesn't mean the Micra isn't adorable.

In addition to being the first electric Micra, it's electric-only at that — there's no option for an internal combustion engine, hybrid or otherwise. Nissan says the new Micra "will stay true to its distinct character as a stylish and unpretentious car," describing it as agile, assertive and audacious. (Nissan's press release uses the word audacious six times, and it's even the name of one of the interior color schemes.) The next fully electric Nissans to be revealed in Europe will be next-gen versions of the Leaf and Juke, plus an unnamed A-segment model that should be even smaller than the Micra.