Porsche Bailing On Making Its Own High-Performance Batteries Is A Good Thing

Porsche will be fine, even if 200 of 300 Cellforce workers will have to be repositioned. The factory in Germany was supposed to produce batteries for Taycans, and while Porsche likely has certain specific technical requirements for batteries intended to power go-fast machines, it's better off collaborating with the likes of CATL at the level of design and engineering. Sinking scarce resources into new manufacturing capacity for what is currently a niche product – EVs that drive like sports cars and supercars – makes no business sense.

Porsche should focus instead on making sure that people still want to buy Porsches, both the ones that run on gas and the ones that are powered by electrons. The brand has a history of exceptional profitability, so as long as it executes, it will always have the money (within the Volkswagen Group) it needs to secure long-term battery capacity. We worry too much about geopolitics when it comes to stuff like this; CATL and other Asian battery suppliers are in the business of business, no matter who is in charge of various governments in the U.S. and Europe. Furthermore, the Apple model is worth considering here: Porsche can still innovate with high-performance battery design, even if it doesn't own the means of production. That's where the real value is, anyway. Manufacturing will probably become only marginally profitable as EVs become ubiquitous at some point in the future.