How Does The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Compare To The Best Sport Sedans Of 2008? Jason Cammisa Finds Out

Who would've thought that Cadillac, best known for the Escalade and luxurious couches on wheels, would make what Camissa calls "the best compact sport sedan you can buy today?" While the Germans have moved theirs in different directions, Cadillac copied their homework, improved on it a bit, and the result is the CT4-V Blackwing. While Camissa criticized the E90 M3's shifter for feeling rubbery and the throws being too long, the Blackwing feels great and is exactly where he wants it to be. The clutch, he says, is perfect. He doesn't mention how amazing it is that the Blackwing even gets a manual transmission option in the first place, which the standard CT4-V does not. The Cadillac runs dead even in a drag race with the 6.2-liter V8 Mercedes C63 AMG, with which it shares most of its dimensions and is only down 21 horsepower. It also features a better suspension that enhances both handling and ride quality compared to any of the older cars.

Our Andy Kalmowitz drove the standard CT4-V in 2023. Even though Camissa drove the superior Blackwing, he still shares some of the same criticisms we had. The steering, though quicker and more accurate than the older cars, has little feel and seems disconnected from the front wheels. While the Cadillac's starting price of $64,195 including destination is comparable to what the German sport sedans cost new back in 2008, it's easy to see where Cadillac saved some money on lesser interior materials and a lack of sound deadening.

However, the biggest way in which the CT4-V falls short is that it, too, is lacking a growling V8 under the hood. Its twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6, making 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque, is a significant improvement over the CT4-V's turbo 2.7-liter inline-4, but it's still two cylinders short of a V8. It suffers from turbo lag that doesn't exist in a naturally aspirated V8. With the right tuning, turbo lag doesn't even need to exist in a modern twin-turbo V6. It makes little noise on the outside and artificial sounds on the inside. Camissa proposed dropping the base 6.2-liter V8 from the Corvette into the CT4-V Blackwing to solve all these problems. That's a great idea, but unlikely to happen, since the CT4 is going to be discontinued next year with no planned replacement. As a result, the modern Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing does not beat the top German sport sedans of 2008. If the same car had a V8, it would likely blow them away.

There's a whole lot more information in the video, but that's the basic gist. It's well worth watching, especially for Camissa's commentary, the wild slides, and its classic Top Gear production style. We can overlook the fact that the M3, RS4, and C63 AMG are currently up for auction through Hagerty, and the video is a cleverly disguised ad for them.