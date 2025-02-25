Nobody Does Land Yachts Like Cadillac, And These Are Five Of The Best Ones

Cadillac is one of America's oldest surviving car manufacturers at 123 years old, and it has built some of the most iconic cars in history since its inception in 1902. Six years into its existence and again in 1913, the burgeoning American automaker won the Dewar Trophy presented by the Royal Automobile Club of the U.K., earning Cadillac the slogan "the Standard of the World." A century has passed since Cadillac won those honors, and over that time the brand had some high points and some low points. Cadillac's ability to produce some of the most desirable cars in the world is undeniable, from the ultra-opulent Cadillac V16 of the roaring '20s to Elvis Presley's pink 1955 Cadillac Fleetwood Sixty Special, not to mention Ronald Reagan's 1983 Cadillac Fleetwood presidential limousine and the modern pop-culture fame enjoyed by the Cadillac Escalade. My favorite Cadillacs are the long, low and cushy sedans, coupes and convertibles that prioritized relaxed driving in hushed uncompromising comfort, affectionately referred to as land yachts.

Land yachts have fallen out of favor in the 21st century, or at least in the traditional sense. The land yachts of yore were symbols of excess, with both positive and negative connotations. They represented positive excess as opulent status symbols for the wealthy, but they also grew to represent negative excess as gas guzzling, clumsy handling, plastic chrome-adorned grandma's cars. However, large luxurious SUVs have replaced the traditional land yacht in the form of Cadillac's own Escalade, the Land Rover Range Rover, and even the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS. While the title of land yacht has gone away, classic Cadillac land yachts still set sail on modern roads each day, and these are some of Caddy's finest.