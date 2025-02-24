Mercedes-AMG V8s Will Return Because Nobody Wants A Turbo Four
Mercedes-Benz says its smaller AMG cars will once again be powered by V8 engines. Sometimes good things can happen in this world, and that's why the upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE63 coupe will get an updated version of the automaker's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.
The move marks the end of a very brief era at AMG where the automaker threw a rather controversial plug-in-hybrid turbocharged four-cylinder motor under the hood of the current C63 sedan. It didn't really gain much traction with customers, and it has led to a pretty significant sales drop for one of AMG's best-selling products, according to Autocar. The V8, which is being reborn in the upcoming AMG CLE63, will soon be rolled out to other models too, including an updated C63 sedan that is due in 2026.
Even though the motor will be based on AMG's current 4.0-liter V8 motor, it will not be a one-to-one carryover. Chiefly, the engine will go from a cross-plane crank to a flat-plane crank design. There are some real benefits to this for the driver, but it will come at the expense of an AMG characteristic car enthusiasts love: the noise. Here's more from Autocar:
This promises to improve throttle response but will sacrifice the deep, burbling soundtrack traditionally associated with AMG V8s.
This layout, first adopted by AMG on the GT Black Series' M178 LS2 engine in 2021, also enables a more compact crankcase design, allowing AMG to package the new engine into models that weren't originally engineered for a V8, including the fifth-generation C-Class.
It also provides the scope for a higher redline and ignition cut-out.
In its ultimate form, the new V8 is expected to receive a mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter-motor within the gearbox for added power boosting and greater efficiency.
Times are changing at AMG
While the current C63's plug-in hybrid four-cylinder might not be to everyone's liking, there's no denying that it doesn't pack a punch. Mercedes says the little motor produces 671 horsepower and a monstrous 752 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to get the compact sedan from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. It's a really impressive thing from an engineering standpoint. Unfortunately, it was always just sort of missing that je ne sais quoi you'd get from the V8 AMGs — even if those had a lot less power.
It's going to be interesting to see what this move does to the resale value of four-cylinder C63s. You've gotta assume it's going to be a bit of a blood bath, as is usually the case with AMG cars. However, I'd expect that to be even more noticeable because it'll be the car sandwiched between two V8 C63s. That's going to hurt.