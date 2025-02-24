Mercedes-AMG V8s Will Return Because Nobody Wants A Turbo Four

Mercedes-Benz says its smaller AMG cars will once again be powered by V8 engines. Sometimes good things can happen in this world, and that's why the upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE63 coupe will get an updated version of the automaker's twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.

The move marks the end of a very brief era at AMG where the automaker threw a rather controversial plug-in-hybrid turbocharged four-cylinder motor under the hood of the current C63 sedan. It didn't really gain much traction with customers, and it has led to a pretty significant sales drop for one of AMG's best-selling products, according to Autocar. The V8, which is being reborn in the upcoming AMG CLE63, will soon be rolled out to other models too, including an updated C63 sedan that is due in 2026.

Even though the motor will be based on AMG's current 4.0-liter V8 motor, it will not be a one-to-one carryover. Chiefly, the engine will go from a cross-plane crank to a flat-plane crank design. There are some real benefits to this for the driver, but it will come at the expense of an AMG characteristic car enthusiasts love: the noise. Here's more from Autocar: