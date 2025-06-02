This 2008 Audi RS4 Cabriolet Might Be The Perfect Summer Convertible

This particular RS4 Cabriolet has about 61,000 miles on the odometer, which works out to a little more than 3,000 miles a year and also puts it in the sweet spot of not being too high-mile, while also not being so low-mile that actually driving it will tank the value. And while it isn't still in showroom condition, it's clearly been pretty well taken care of by previous owners and looks far better than you'd expect from a car that's almost 20 years old. That said, it was in some kind of wreck back in 2011, which isn't ideal, but the damage looks to have been repaired pretty well.

And yeah, Audi did make a wagon version that's also cool, but considering how few RS4 Cabriolets it made, odds are, even your fellow car enthusiasts won't have seen one on the road before. Heck, they may not even remember that Audi even offered a convertible RS4 in the U.S. Also, you can't put the top down to listen to the exhaust note in an RS4 Avant, and since they aren't 25 years old yet, good luck finding one in the U.S. It's OK, though, convertibles are also ridiculously practical in their own way, since there's no roof, as previously mentioned.

A lot of times, the listings we write about are objectively terrible purchases that would almost definitely ruin you financially, and it's more fun to look at them than to actually buy them. This, though? Other than being a two-decade-old high-performance German convertible, it should be fairly reasonable to own. And even better, these cars have a reputation for being far more comfortable than their performance focus would suggest. And did I mention it looks incredible? Because it looks incredible. Plus, it's not like you need that $30,000 for anything else, right?