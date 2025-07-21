These Are The Worst Things About Modern Cars

New cars are roving marvels on the road. Show Henry Ford or Karl Benz the kinds of cars their companies are making nowadays and they'd drop dead from shock and a lingering case of whatever nightmare disease was running rampant that day. But progress doesn't always mean perfection. Sometimes, car engineers are so concerned with asking "can we" they don't stop to ask "should we." Should we cover the interior in screens in order to mimic the environment on a cell phone while keeping a human in control at the wheel? Should we make cars with huge wheels and slim tires while infrastructure crumbles around us? And what of the soul of a car?

Alright, the soul thing is probably a perennial complaint made by drivers of every decade, but that doesn't mean it isn't valid. Cars are changing in a lot of ways, and not everyone is going to like those changes. Many of you don't like this brave new world as our question, What's The Worst This About Modern Cars, garnered over 230 answers. In the words of the great Frank Costanza "I got a lot of problems with you people, now, you're gonna hear about it." Here are some of my favorites.