You Should Buy This 224,000 Mile BMW M3, Surely You Will Not Encounter Any Problems With A 224,000 Mile BMW M3

Y'know what's fun? The BMW M3. The E90/92/93 generation especially, the last of the naturally-aspirated cars, with its V8 that revved well over 8,000 rpm. You might think that such a beautifully-styled design — the peak of the Bangle era, without question — with such an interesting motor would make for an expensive proposition, but it doesn't! There's just one little catch. One tiny itty bitty little catch that barely even matters and is for sure not a dealbreaker.

This M3 sedan, the E90, can be had for under 20 grand. It's available on Facebook Marketplace out on Long Island asking just $19,000, and the seller claims it's in true Theseus condition: "Every single part on the car has been replaced." So, really, the catch shouldn't even be that much of an issue. If everything's been updated, how much does it really matter that this 14-year-old high-powered, high-strung German performance sedan has 224,000 miles on the clock?