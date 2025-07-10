Now Is Your Chance To Buy Me This Deliciously Perfect Tiramisu-Colored Bugatti Veyron
If you've read basically any of my stories you know that I am a huge fan of Bugatti, and if you happen to be extremely rich and feeling generous (my favorite attributes in a man), now is your chance to buy me an absolutely perfect Veyron. It's the Goodwood Festival of Speed right now, and auction houses are taking advantage of that by hosting sales of all sorts of vehicles that the Duke's guests would enjoy. Tomorrow, July 11, Bonhams is auctioning off this 2007 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 coupe, a pre-facelift model with only 478 miles on the odometer.
It's not the low miles that I care about with this Veyron, though. Bugatti only made 450 of what was at the time the fastest car in the world, with 253 of those being the 16.4 coupe and fewer being the earlier model with its original three-eye headlights and those glorious wheels. Sadly, despite Bugatti letting you spec your Veyron however you want, and the online configurator offering all sorts of incredible colors like two-tone violet, many 16.4 customers went with tame specs, like blue and black.
Not whoever ordered this Veyron, though. It's finished in an absolutely delicious cream and brown color scheme inside and out, like a perfect tiramisu or iced latte, and it features one of my favorite super-rare Veyron options.
A perfect spec
The exterior paint colors are called Mocha Brown and White Coffee, with the color split being the Veyron's traditional two-tone split. While the cream isn't super sparkly it has a lot more depth and interest to it than a normal white would, which is much more common on two-tone Veyrons, and the brown paint is a stunning metallic that looks incredible in the sunlight. I'm glad this Veyron has all of the original aluminum exterior accents, like the grille surround, air intakes, fuel filler caps and door handles. It's too bad it doesn't have the bright polished grilles, but Bugatti could easily rectify that for me.
There are many Veyrons out there with two-tone interior color schemes, but this example has one of the best I've seen, especially without having a black dashboard. Its combination of Havana and Magnolia leather perfectly complements the exterior, and the color split really accentuates the design of the center console and door panels. You've got to love the engine-turned aluminum center stack, too.
Comfort seats rule
But my focus is on the seats. Not their two-tone color scheme, though that is fantastic and also pretty rare to see. No, the real reason I'm obsessed with this Veyron are the comfort seats. Bugatti offered two different seat options for the Veyron, with the vastly more common being carbon-fiber bucket seats with the headrest integrated into the seatbacks. You still got fabulous leather and interesting stitching and piping designs with these buckets, but they were manually adjustable, which I find hilarious on a Bugatti. (They're heated, at least.) You could get the same seats in the first-generation Bentley Continental GT Supersports, too.
Much cooler are the comfort seats, which have a totally unique, more luxury car–like design. The bolsters on the seat base are a lot more pronounced, but the side bolsters on the seatback are a bit less intense than in the buckets. With the comfort seats you got U-shaped headrests placed on stunning aluminum mounts. Annoyingly the Bonhams listing doesn't actually have a direct photo of the seats in this car, but as you can see from the above photo, the comfort seats had a vertical stitching design with the EB logo stamped into the center. They're just perfect. If I had to guess, maybe 5% of Veyrons got these wonderful comfort seats.
It's a steal
This Veyron, chassis number 079, was ordered on December 19, 2006, and first registered in Switzerland exactly a year later. Bonhams says the car mainly sat on static display "as part of a remarkable collection," and it's had the same owner since new. Despite not being used much it was serviced in 2009 at 269 miles and in 2012 at 429 miles; Bonhams says that the car is "running and driving," but it'll need another service before it's really usable.
Bonhams has only given this Veyron an estimate of $680,000-$1,100,000, which seems like an absolute steal to me, and there's no reserve. Maybe the Euro market is just softer for these early Veyrons, or the required service might scare off potential buyers, but still. Veyron 16.4s are easily going for a lot more than that in the U.S. — a 3,800-mile example with a much worse spec sold on Bring a Trailer for $1,386,000 just last month. When you buy me this Veyron, you're getting a great deal. And did I mention that it's my birthday next month? Bidding starts tomorrow, so get your paddles out, boys!