Now Is Your Chance To Buy Me This Deliciously Perfect Tiramisu-Colored Bugatti Veyron

If you've read basically any of my stories you know that I am a huge fan of Bugatti, and if you happen to be extremely rich and feeling generous (my favorite attributes in a man), now is your chance to buy me an absolutely perfect Veyron. It's the Goodwood Festival of Speed right now, and auction houses are taking advantage of that by hosting sales of all sorts of vehicles that the Duke's guests would enjoy. Tomorrow, July 11, Bonhams is auctioning off this 2007 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 coupe, a pre-facelift model with only 478 miles on the odometer.

It's not the low miles that I care about with this Veyron, though. Bugatti only made 450 of what was at the time the fastest car in the world, with 253 of those being the 16.4 coupe and fewer being the earlier model with its original three-eye headlights and those glorious wheels. Sadly, despite Bugatti letting you spec your Veyron however you want, and the online configurator offering all sorts of incredible colors like two-tone violet, many 16.4 customers went with tame specs, like blue and black.

Not whoever ordered this Veyron, though. It's finished in an absolutely delicious cream and brown color scheme inside and out, like a perfect tiramisu or iced latte, and it features one of my favorite super-rare Veyron options.