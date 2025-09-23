These Hybrid SUVs Get The Best Real-World Gas Mileage, According To Consumer Reports

SUVs aren't meant to be very fuel-efficient. Their higher ride height makes them tall and all the room for your stuff makes them big, which also makes them heavy. Combine all of that together along with usually available all-wheel drive, and you have a group of vehicles that will never be the most fuel-efficient option on the market. If you want the best gas mileage possible, what you really want is a Toyota Prius.

That said, engineers have been working for decades to build crossovers that get better gas mileage, and now that hybrids have gone mainstream, we're seeing MPG figures that would have been almost unthinkable 15 or 20 years ago. But if you're on the hunt for a crossover that sips as little gas as possible, which one should you buy?

With all the options out there, it can be a little overwhelming, but the good news is, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of vehicles that returned the best gas mileage in their real-world testing. And while the top spot did go to the Prius, several hybrid SUVs did pretty well, too. Let's take a look at the most fuel-efficient new SUVs, according to Consumer Reports' testing.