These Hybrid SUVs Get The Best Real-World Gas Mileage, According To Consumer Reports
SUVs aren't meant to be very fuel-efficient. Their higher ride height makes them tall and all the room for your stuff makes them big, which also makes them heavy. Combine all of that together along with usually available all-wheel drive, and you have a group of vehicles that will never be the most fuel-efficient option on the market. If you want the best gas mileage possible, what you really want is a Toyota Prius.
That said, engineers have been working for decades to build crossovers that get better gas mileage, and now that hybrids have gone mainstream, we're seeing MPG figures that would have been almost unthinkable 15 or 20 years ago. But if you're on the hunt for a crossover that sips as little gas as possible, which one should you buy?
With all the options out there, it can be a little overwhelming, but the good news is, our friends over at Consumer Reports recently put together a list of vehicles that returned the best gas mileage in their real-world testing. And while the top spot did go to the Prius, several hybrid SUVs did pretty well, too. Let's take a look at the most fuel-efficient new SUVs, according to Consumer Reports' testing.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Overall: 37 mpg
- City: 32 mpg
- Highway: 41 mpg
- Base MSRP (including destination): $32,600
Toyota has a new RAV4 coming out soon that promises to be significantly better than the current RAV4, but that doesn't mean the version that's been around since the 2019 model year doesn't still have a little life left in it. After all, if you spring for the hybrid version, it's still one of the most fuel-efficient new crossovers that you can buy, at least in Consumer Reports' testing. Plus, it should be seriously reliable for years to come and only costs a few thousand dollars more than the Camry. Still, even Consumer Reports thinks it has "a bland, cheap-feeling design," and "suffers from a too-taut ride that feels jumpy on rough pavement."
Mazda CX-50 Hybrid
- Overall: 37 mpg
- City: 30 mpg
- Highway: 43 mpg
- Base MSRP (including destination): $35,465
The Mazda CX-50 isn't quite as cheap as the RAV4 and may not be quite as reliable over the next decade, but it's newer and much better looking, while also offering better gas mileage on the highway. Oh, and did I mention it's better looking? Plus, while most people will probably buy the hybrid CX-50 for its fuel economy, as a bonus, it's also significantly quicker than the non-hybrid version. That said, the powertrain isn't the quietest, and when it switches over from electric-only mode, Consumer Reports complained about the "monotonous moaning" the engine makes.
Lexus UX
- Overall: 37 mpg
- City: 32 mpg
- Highway: 42 mpg
- Base MSRP (including destination): $38,035
The UX is Lexus' smallest crossover, so you'll probably want something larger if you plan on hauling multiple kids around, but if you want a fuel-efficient luxury hatchback that isn't technically a hatchback. The Lexus UX is also only offered as a hybrid now, so there's no non-hybrid option to tempt you with a lower price. When I said it was small, though, I wasn't kidding. Consumer Reports complimented its quiet cabin and comfortable ride but said it "has a cramped rear seat and modest cargo capacity."
Lexus NX Hybrid
- Overall: 38 mpg
- City: 37 mpg
- Highway: 39 mpg
- Base MSRP (including destination): $46,720
If you actually need to use your back seat regularly, the larger Lexus NX is probably the way to go versus the Lexus UX, even if it costs quite a bit more money. Ironically, though, despite its larger size, the NX actually returned better gas mileage in Consumer Reports' testing than the UX did. You're unlikely to ever make up the price difference between the two with the money you'd save on gas, though, so definitely don't buy the NX just because its overall fuel economy is slightly better, but that's still pretty impressive. The NX hybrid is also more refined than the gas-only version and a better choice even if you don't care about the gas mileage.
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
- Overall: 41 mpg
- City: 34 mpg
- Highway: 47 mpg
- Base MSRP (including destination): $30,370
While you have nearly unlimited options if you want a crossover and all sorts of choices if you want a hybrid, if you want a crossover that will average at least 40 mpg, there's only one place to look: the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. Like a lot of hybrids these days, the Corolla Cross Hybrid is more powerful, quieter and more refined than the gas-only version, while also offering superior gas mileage. It's also about $4,000 more expensive, but considering you get a better car overall, it's probably worth it for most buyers.