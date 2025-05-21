2026 Toyota RAV4 Goes Hybrid-Only, Adds PHEV GR Sport Version With 320 HP

Inside you get bigger center screens, because of course you do. Currently, the fancy RAV4s offer 10.5-inch screens, while the more basic ones are 8.0 inches. The new RAV4 comes with a 10.5-inch touchscreen standard, with buyers of the Limited, XSE and GR Sport trims getting 12.9-inchers. The gauge display is also larger, growing from 7.0 inches with analogue gauges to a 12.3-inch all-digital display. As with the center touchscreen, Limited, XSE and GR Sport buyers get a larger, 12.9-inch driver display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, too.

Those bigger center touchscreens also house Toyota's latest infotainment system, which owners will probably appreciate. That said, considering the size of the largest screen option, anything on the right side of the screen will probably feel like quite a reach. You do get a volume knob and buttons for climate control, as well as physical buttons on the steering wheel, though, so that's nice. We like knobs and buttons.

Toyota

The rest of the interior isn't especially exciting. It looks comfortable and practical, with plenty of storage, but the design isn't exactly anything to write home about. Did you really expect it to be, though? It's a RAV4. The biggest design risk is probably the shifter, which is a small little lever, because shifting is now done electronically, although it seems like the Woodlands model will instead get a different, old-fashioned shift lever.

The highest trim levels will also offer a head-up display. Oh, and you also get the latest version of Toyota's standard suite of safety features, known as Toyota Safety Sense 4.0.