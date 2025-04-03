2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid Keeps Up With The Joneses And Then Some

Subaru reworked the Forester Hybrid's pricing and trim structure a bit. You still have four models: Premium ($36,415 including destination), Sport ($39,415), Limited ($40,830) and Touring ($44,115). All of these prices are about $1,400 to $1,500 more than their gas-only counterparts.

Regardless of the trim level you choose, you still get niceties like Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist tech (among other safety features), a 10-way power driver's seat, heated front seats, an 11.6-inch vertical infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch gauge cluster screen you can throw your map into, LED headlights and foglights, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic-ish sunroof, 18-inch wheels (19s are optional on some trims), roof rails, and Dual-Mode X-Mode with hill-descent control, among a slew of other features.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

As you go up in the range you get more features, different appearance packages and a few different options. There's nothing too wild under the sun here. The Sport gets really snazzy bronze wheels and exterior accents, the Limited comes with bigger wheels and a few other luxury features, and the big daddy Touring Model comes with an available two-tone paint scheme, a whole lot of tech and a real leather interior. Lower trims have "Animal-Free Leather." Very Subaru.

There aren't many styling details that would give away that this is no ordinary Forester. Eagled-eyed car nerds will notice some different wheel designs and a few small badges, but that's really it.

It's a similar story inside. Other than the fact the tachometer has been replaced by a hybrid power gauge, there isn't too much of a difference between the Hybrid and the regular Forester. That's really not a bad thing. I mean, we're not working with a luxury interior here, but it's damn nice for the class. The dual screens work well enough, though the center infotainment unit can be a bit clunky sometimes. Materials, fit and finish are all good too — typical Subaru stuff. You're not going to find any open-pore wood or expensive aluminum finishes, but the rugged nature of the Forester Hybrid's interior isn't going to put many people off. The animal-free seats were also quite comfy up front, even after spending over 200 miles in them.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

To me, the sweet spot on the lineup is the Sport Hybrid, which is the vehicle I drove. You still get plenty of really good and thoughtful features, but you also get those bronze accents inside and out that make the car feel a bit more special. My test car, finished in Crystal White Pearl, came in at $39,415 including destination. To be totally transparent, though, I've got no idea what it's going to cost in a few weeks given what's going on with everything in the world right now — for now the Forester Hybrid is built in Japan, but production will start in Indiana next spring.