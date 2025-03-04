Trump's Tariffs On Mexico And Canada Are Here And Ready To Screw Up The Auto Industry

After a lot of waiting and crossing our fingers this day would never come, President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico and 20 percent tariffs on China are here. Buckle up, because it's about to get gnarly. Now, Canada and Mexico plan to respond with their own retaliatory measures, including tariffs and trade restrictions. Canada threw a 25 percent duty on $30 billion worth of American goods. In three weeks, that number increases to $125 billion in goods. This is all so stupid. I just hope you guys bought whatever you really needed yesterday because everything is about to get a lot more expensive — especially cars.

Suppliers are automakers are widely expected to pass the costs onto — you guessed it — the consumer. The cost of many North American vehicles could rise between $4,000 and $10,000 because of these tariffs and retailiarty measures. This sucks, man. I mean, what the hell are we even doing here? From Automotive News:

Some of the top-selling vehicles in the U.S. are imported from Canada or Mexico. They include the Toyota RAV4 — the biggest-selling utility vehicle in the U.S. — and full-size pickups from Chevrolet, GMC and Ram. Others include the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Bronco Sport and Maverick; the Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer; the GMC Terrain; the Lexus RX; the Honda HR-V, Civic and CR-V; the Hyundai Tucson; the Audi Q5; and the Volkswagen Jetta, Taos and Tiguan. [...] Executives at major suppliers have said in recent weeks that tariffs could prove to be "untenable" for the supply base, which is coming off years of reduced profits and volatility caused by the pandemic, microchip shortage and inflation. MEMA, the trade organization representing U.S. suppliers, has warned of "severe consequences" for parts makers. Tariffs could jeopardize jobs, increase costs on consumers and discourage domestic investment in emerging technologies, MEMA said. [...] Some parts makers have said assembly and parts plants in all three countries could be stopped within days of tariffs coming into place. The industry should be prepared for much of the auto production in the U.S. and Canada "to go to 2020 pandemic-level idling & temporary layoff within the week," said Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, in a March 3 post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The association represents suppliers in Canada.

Right now, no one has any earthly idea how long these tariffs will remain in place or whether the U.S. will reach some sort of deal with Canada and Mexico. Until then, hold onto your butts.

If you're curious and want more info on how these tariffs could reshape North American auto production, I highly suggest you head over to AutoNews as soon as you're done reading today's Morning Shift for the full rundown of what could happen.