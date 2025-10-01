The Chevy BrightDrop-Based Coachmen RVEX Electric RV Actually Makes Sense In The Real World

Contrary to what this video says (although it's a great walkthrough if you want to see the details), the Coachmen RVEX is not the first fully electric RV on the market. Winnebago made an electric adventure van concept out of an E-Transit, and Grounded has already made a BrightDrop-based RV. Two main differences between these electric RVs and the RVEX make it practical for the average RVer, not just the EV enthusiast.

The first difference is the price. The original starting price of the Grounded G2 was $195,000. That has come down to $165,000, but it can still go up to $200,000 depending on how you option it out. The RVEX starts at $150,000. While far from chump change, this is about the same as a new gas or diesel-powered Class B RV. You no longer need to pay a premium for the privilege of an electric RV.

The RVEX has multiple charging methods. As expected, it supports Level 1, Level 2, and DC fast charging. The game changer is that plugging into the standard RV 30 or 50-amp outlet for the house electrical system also charges the vehicle battery. This is huge. You can drive to a campground 250 miles away from home without stopping, plug in for the night, and fully recharge the vehicle battery in 12 hours at 50 amps, or 18 hours at 30 amps, according to Matt's RV Reviews. If your overnight stops are close enough to each other, not only do you not need to stop at a gas station, you don't need to stop at a DC fast charger, either.

This is an advantage of an all-electric RV that works in the real world, and can't be duplicated in one that burns fossil fuels. Unless you want to cannonball a lot of non-stop miles, it's even more convenient than a gas or diesel RV. There's just one more feature I'd like to see, and I admit it's a power user thing. If you know you're going somewhere you can plug in, but it's 350 miles away, it would be great to have the option to sacrifice some of your house battery power to charge the vehicle battery, extend your range, and make it on one charge. When you plug in at your destination, you'd have all the power you need to recharge both batteries overnight.

