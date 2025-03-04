How One Car Part's Journey To Production Shows Just How Interconnected The International Auto Industry Really Is...Or Was

It would be nice if you could avoid the negative effects of Trump's tariffs by simply not buying a new car until he's no longer in office, but sadly, that isn't really an option. If anything on your car breaks, tariffs will also drive up the cost of replacement parts. On top of that, higher new car prices will also push more people to buy used, driving up the cost of used cars as well. Don't be surprised if the chaos and high prices that kicked off when the pandemic broke out during Trump's first presidency. And that's before you throw the new measles outbreaks into the mix, as well as the ever-increasing threat of bird flu. If auto workers start getting sick, that could also impact production speed, further reducing the supply of new cars and driving up prices.

If our country had been better-developed with people in mind instead of parking for cars, good public transportation and walkability would make it easier to temporarily opt out of car ownership for a few years and keep a motorcycle around for fun. Since that isn't the case, though, we may just have to grin and bear it until enough people get mad enough about the higher cost of living to throw these billionaires out on the street and put someone serious in charge.

And that's even before we get to the number of jobs that will likely be lost as prices go up, consumers buy fewer goods and services, and companies close down. The hundreds of thousands of federal workers and contractors who have just lost or are about to lose their jobs were already going to be bad enough for the unemployment rate and the economy at large without Trump sending consumer prices through the roof. Apparently, though, being worried about working families struggling to pay the bills and being buried in debt is un-American now. So that's nice.