Damn, You Don't Even Get Truly Directional Wheels On A $500k Rolls-Royce These Days

There is little that all automotive enthusiasts can agree on — hell, there's not much that even a handful of car nerd friends can all agree on — but usually the Great Unifiers are things that we can all enthusiastically complain about. One of those things has to do with wheels, specifically wheels with directional designs. Some of the most beloved wheel designs have such a motif, like the C4 Corvette's sawblades or Porsche's turbo twists, looking like throwing stars or the twisted blades of a fan. Back in the olden days, car companies would actually produce two distinct sets of the wheels, a different one for each side of the car, so that the wheels would be pointing the same direction.

In modern times, though, car companies are cheap. Directional designs aren't really directional anymore, as in the vast majority of cases automakers create just one set of the wheel, so it looks like they're pointing different directions on each side of the car. It's a little thing that most people won't notice, but the nerdiest among us have been yelling about it for years. You might think that it's just mainstream brands that are cheaping out on this, but even the highest-end brands aren't making truly directional wheels anymore — just take a look at this Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge I spotted over the weekend.