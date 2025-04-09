These Are The Best New Tires For Your Car, Truck Or SUV In 2025, According To Tyre Reviews
Automakers release new cars every year, but vehicles aren't the only part of the automotive industry that sees regular updates. Even tires, those annoyingly expensive wear items you're forced to put on your car are updated on a regular basis to provide better handling, braking, fuel efficiency and poor-weather performance. So, regardless of whether you want the ultimate high-performance tire for your sports car or an affordable all-around tire for your daily driver, it pays to keep an eye on the new tires that come out every year. And if you're looking for recommendations, our friends over at Tyre Reviews may not know how to spell "tire," but they sure know tires.
So which tires do they recommend in 2025? Well, conveniently, they just released a new video covering that exact topic. And instead of sticking to two or three recommendations that may or may not be helpful depending on what type of tire you're looking for, they hit eight different tires, even though they also drop the explicit hint that there are a few more worthy tires coming that are still under embargo. While we wait on those, let's take a look at which ones already made the list.
Best new tires for 2025
First up is the Michelin Primacy 5, the long-awaited update to its Primacy 4 summer touring tire. The Primacy 4 was a good performance-focused all-arounder, and with the Primacy 5, Michelin now offers better wet braking, rolling resistance and tread life. It also won a recent comparison test, beating out a long list of competitors, including Goodyear, Bridgestone and Continental. And while the Primacy 5 is offered for both cars and SUVs regardless of whether they're gas or electric, Michelin also introduced an efficiency-focused tire called the e.Primacy All Season. That tire will reportedly last about 50% longer than comparable competitors from Bridgestone and Continental, while also offering better rolling resistance and, therefore, better EV range or gas mileage.
Tyre Reviews also recommends the Pirelli Cinturato C3 thanks to an impressive combination of handling and comfort that should make it more fun to drive than the Primacy 5. Pirelli's P Zero PZ5 gets a recommendation, as well, and makes a great alternative to the most well-known high-performance tire, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S. The official TR review hasn't been published yet, but from the sound of it, they really liked what they saw. Other new tire recommendations include the Nokian SeasonProof 2 all season, as well as the low-resistance Continental EcoContact 7, high-performance Kumho Ecsta Sport and the similarly sport Hankook Ventus Evo.
Are these going to be the cheapest new tires you can buy? Probably not. Like with many things in life, if you can justify spending more up front, you'll likely end up saving a lot more in the long run. Especially if you spring for a set of tires known for lasting far longer than other, less-expensive tires.