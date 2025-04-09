These Are The Best New Tires For Your Car, Truck Or SUV In 2025, According To Tyre Reviews

First up is the Michelin Primacy 5, the long-awaited update to its Primacy 4 summer touring tire. The Primacy 4 was a good performance-focused all-arounder, and with the Primacy 5, Michelin now offers better wet braking, rolling resistance and tread life. It also won a recent comparison test, beating out a long list of competitors, including Goodyear, Bridgestone and Continental. And while the Primacy 5 is offered for both cars and SUVs regardless of whether they're gas or electric, Michelin also introduced an efficiency-focused tire called the e.Primacy All Season. That tire will reportedly last about 50% longer than comparable competitors from Bridgestone and Continental, while also offering better rolling resistance and, therefore, better EV range or gas mileage.

Tyre Reviews also recommends the Pirelli Cinturato C3 thanks to an impressive combination of handling and comfort that should make it more fun to drive than the Primacy 5. Pirelli's P Zero PZ5 gets a recommendation, as well, and makes a great alternative to the most well-known high-performance tire, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S. The official TR review hasn't been published yet, but from the sound of it, they really liked what they saw. Other new tire recommendations include the Nokian SeasonProof 2 all season, as well as the low-resistance Continental EcoContact 7, high-performance Kumho Ecsta Sport and the similarly sport Hankook Ventus Evo.

Are these going to be the cheapest new tires you can buy? Probably not. Like with many things in life, if you can justify spending more up front, you'll likely end up saving a lot more in the long run. Especially if you spring for a set of tires known for lasting far longer than other, less-expensive tires.