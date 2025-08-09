Lucid Is In So Much Trouble That Even The Deep-Pocketed Saudis Might Not Be Able To Rescue The Company

Carrying its beleaguered balance sheet into an EV market that's slowing and rapidly losing federal government incentives in the U.S. is terrifying. Lucid is also facing significantly more competition than Tesla ever did, when the latter was struggling to validate its business in the mid-2010s. Consumers have lots of options these days when it comes to buying all-electric SUVs, so Lucid can't assume that it's going to convert even the lower end of its 2025 production guidance to sales.

And even if it did, it's uncertain that those sales would be even remotely profitable. Overall, Lucid has followed the pattern of many SPAC companies and basically become challenging as an investment (the stock has declined over 70 percent from its peak). You'd normally expect PIF to be thinking about taking the company private to escape what could be a death spiral, but the reverse split implies that Lucid will try to ride out this dismal period and attempt to get Gravity into a decent position.

Lucid will generate plenty of numbers between now and mid-2026, but the ones that matter are topline and cash-burn. Absent a major funding infusion or some epic deals with other automakers, that yawning gap has to narrow or Lucid could confront some dire scenarios.