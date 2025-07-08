Lucid Shatters World Record With 749-Mile Drive On A Single Charge

The widespread adoption of electric vehicles has long been hindered by a two-headed dragon: the lack of public charging infrastructure and the typical driver's range anxiety. These obstacles push automakers to find ways to improve range and show off their progress. A Lucid Air Grand Touring took the Guinness World Record for the longest trip in an EV on a single charge last weekend. The luxury sedan completed an impressive 749-mile journey between St. Moritz, Switzerland and Munich, Germany, shattering the previous record by nearly 100 miles.

Lucid set another @GWR title for the history books. Together with @Umit_Sabanci, we have officially set a new Guinness World Records title for the longest journey by an electric car on a single charge. The Lucid Air Grand Touring covered an astonishing 1,205 kilometers (~ 749... pic.twitter.com/2LeayLnjgc — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) July 8, 2025

Behind the wheel of the Lucid was Umit Sabanci, a London-based entrepreneur who has the eccentric hobby of breaking Guinness World Records. In 2017, Sabanci set the record for visiting the most countries in 24 hours by scheduled transportation. He and a friend darted to 13 countries across Europe. In 2022, he completed the fastest circumnavigation of the Earth by scheduled flights. Sabanci flew a three-flight itinerary from and to Los Angeles International Airport in 46 hours and 23 minutes via Doha, Qatar and Brisbane, Australia.

Sabanci previously worked with Lucid. He broke the record driving to the most countries on a single charge in June 2024. The vanity record breaker drove 567 miles southward through the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Liechtenstein and Italy. In a statement regarding the single-charge distance record, he said: