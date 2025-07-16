Lucid's Level 2 Hands-Free Driver Assist Is Finally Coming This Month

A startup like Lucid is under immense pressure to keep pace with the rest of the industry while also presenting itself as an EV innovator. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are becoming ubiquitous and are a marker of how cars are becoming more futuristic. They aren't a last-century industrial technology.

So Lucid's customers expect that an EV costing more than $100,000 (for the Air Grand Touring trim) is going to be state-of-the-art, even if the company needs to manage the numerous challenges of creating a carmaker from scratch. Do customers think their Lucid needs to do everything a Tesla can? Maybe not. But as the company noted in its press release announcing the new features, it wants to push the story of its vehicles being "software defined." It also wants to retain an autonomous-mobility subplot.

On the other hand, it's great to see Lucid continuing to go after Tesla at every opportunity and striving to maintain technological parity. The cheapest Gravity SUV is $80,000, so Lucid isn't encumbered by having to make every decision based on affordability. What we have here are unabashedly premium EVs. They actually should have every available high-tech bell and whistle, even if full autonomy isn't quite yet in the picture.