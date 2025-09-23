San Francisco Regulators Want Elon Musk To Stop Lying About Robotaxis

Tesla is staking its future on robots and AI rather than cars. This is an odd move for a carmaker, but an even odder one for a carmaker with a robotaxi rollout that contains neither robot nor taxi. Tesla's ride-hailing launch in the Bay Area is one such rollout, with cars that are neither autonomous nor able to be hailed at will — despite CEO Elon Musk's statements. Regulators are, as you might imagine, not thrilled about the mixed messaging. From Reuters:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tantalized investors in July with a robotaxi update: After a small-scale test in Austin, Texas, Tesla would rapidly expand driverless cabs to markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, where it was "getting the regulatory permission to launch."

Musk posted on X earlier that month that Tesla would deploy robotaxis there "probably in a month or two."

The reality of Tesla's San Francisco plans did not include driverless taxis at all. The automaker had not applied for the needed permits, a process that can take years of testing under state oversight. Instead, it planned pre-arranged trips in human-driven vehicles only for riders who received an invitation. And it would do this under a permit that is typically used for limousines and does not allow on-demand ride-hailing, according to state officials.

News of Tesla's robotaxi plans surprised and alarmed regulators, according to emails among California and federal officials and a Tesla public-policy staffer, which Reuters obtained through a public-records request. After a media report that Tesla would deploy Bay Area robotaxis in late July, a senior state transportation official asked the Tesla employee whether the company would clear up the "public confusion."