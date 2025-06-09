Here's How Much Used Car Prices Have Gone Up This Year

As buying used becomes the "New Normal," used car prices are receiving more scrutiny than ever before. Although the year began with declines in the average used car price, the trend quickly shifted.

According to the CarGurus Used Car Price Index, which tracks millions of used car prices, prices drifted down from December to February. On December 1, the index indicated an average used price of $27,534, which fell to $27,171 on January 1 and $26,920 on February 1 before reaching its lowest point, $26,910, later in February. Then it began to rise, to $26,956 on March 1; $27,217 on April 1; and $27,718 on May 1 – a jump of about $500 in just one month.

While the CarGurus Used Car Price Index indicated an average used car price of $27,171 at the beginning of the year, it stood at $27,895 as of June 2. In other words, CarGurus' data suggests that used car prices have risen by $724, or approximately 2.6% overall, since the start of the year. Therefore, used car prices have rebounded not only to recover from early losses at the beginning of the year but may maintain an upward trend into the summer months, making it hard to expect used car prices to get any better in 2025.