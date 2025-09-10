Tariffs Rattle European Automakers

The global auto market is in a weird place right now. Everyone's transitioning to new tech, China is becoming a global player, and the United States is becoming an increasingly protectionist market — not to mention an increasingly broke one. All this has left Europe in a bind, and it seems automakers are dreading the future. From Reuters:

Whisper it quietly, but beneath the buzz of shiny new car models and bright lights at Europe's largest car show, the industry sector is worried that their party is over. Prices and profits in key market China are in decline, demand is tepid in Europe and U.S. tariffs have created an uncertain outlook, putting the focus on cost-cutting as the global market is reshaped. "The party we have been celebrating in the automotive industry for decades is over in its current form," said Oliver Blume, CEO of both Volkswagen,

Europe's biggest carmaker, and its luxury division Porsche AG. "Now it is about reorientation."

We're only seeing the very beginning of how tariffs will hit American citizens, so the next few years will be very interesting for automakers. Modern cars are already unaffordable for many, what happens when we all have to spend twice as much on groceries? Will it be worth sending cars to the U.S. at all?