BMW iX3 Vs. Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: How These New Electric SUVs Compare On Paper

So far BMW has only released details on the dual-motor all-wheel-drive iX3 50 xDrive model that will be the first to go on sale next summer, but it has said a lower-end 40 xDrive and rear-wheel-drive 40 sDrive will arrive in early 2027. Mercedes has released specs for both the RWD GLC300+ and the AWD GLC400 4Matic; as the GLC400 will be available first and is the closer analogue to the iX3 50, it's what we'll focus on here.

The GLC400 makes 483 horsepower and 596 pound-feet of torque, while the iX3 50 is slightly less powerful at 463 hp and 476 lb-ft. Mercedes says the GLC400 will hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, with BMW's estimate for the iX3 being three tenths slower. Both have a top speed of 130 mph. The BMW will be able to tow up to 4,400 pounds, but the Benz can tow up to 5,291 pounds. If you want air suspension or rear-wheel steering, you'll have to get the GLC as it's the only one of the two that offers either.

The Mercedes might have more power, but the BMW's got the juice. The GLC has a 94-kWh battery pack while the iX3's is 108.7 kWh; both are lithium-ion units with 800-volt architectures. The Mercedes can DC fast-charge at up to 330 kW, going from 10%-80% in less than 24 minutes, but the BMW can accept up to 400 kW of charging power and will go from 10%-80% in 21 minutes. BMW says the iX3 can gain 230 EPA miles back in just 10 minutes, while the Mercedes will only get back 188 European WLTP miles in the same amount of time. The iX3 is probably going to end up with the longer ranges, too. BMW claims up to a 400-mile EPA range, and while we don't have U.S. estimates yet, Mercedes says the GLC has a 433-mile WLTP range, which should end up at around 375-400 miles in the U.S. cycle.