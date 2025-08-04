Next-Gen GLC EV Brings Back Mercedes-Benz's Most Iconic Grille With A Bold Illuminated Twist

It's an even bolder grille than the huge ones on the current GLS, super upright and taking up nearly the entire height of the front end. A thick, chamfered chrome band runs the entire edge of the panel, as on those classic models, and the inner contour is illuminated. The bottom quarter of the grille is open for cooling, giving the car a bit of a smile, and there are two thin intakes on either side of the logo, echoing the bars on current Mercedes grilles. The silver panels have a "smoked-glass-effect lattice structure" that gives the impression of that classic eggcrate mesh, and as an option the grille will be backlit with 942 different lit squares. The squares will be animated, of course, like the stars on the CLA. And if you go for the illuminated option, the center star is illuminated, as are other inner contour lines.

The GLC has a large three-pointed star emblem in the center of the grille, but it's pretty easy to imagine how a grille design would look like with no star and a hood ornament instead. Like, maybe, on the VLE van that was previewed by the Vision V concept, or on versions of the electric next-gen E-Class that will debut in 2027. This throwback grille, or a similar interpretation of it, will appear on facelifts of current models like the GLE and the S-Class, which have been spied with more upright front ends. Basically every model will be gaining star-shaped headlights like the ones on the CLA, too.

Speaking about the new grille, chief designer officer Gorden Wagener said, "Our new iconic grille is not just a new front for the GLC, it redefines the face of our brand. It is the perfect fusion of lasting design codes reinterpreted for the future, making our cars instantly recognizable." Mercedes describes the grille as evolving from "a functional feature of the combustion-vehicle era" to "an illuminated work of art, conveying prestige through reduction, clean lines and technology."