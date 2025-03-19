While Jobless Tesla Bot Wastes Time With Kim Kardashian, Hardworking Blue-Collar Mercedes-Benz Robot Clocks In For Factory Shifts

Like essentially every other automaker that's currently in business, robots aren't a new thing for Mercedes. It's been using robotics since the 1970s to do repetitive tasks that would otherwise take a significant toll on the human body. But the Apollo robots won't be replacing factory workers, at least not yet. Instead, their main job is currently to "transport components or modules to the production line for Mercedes-Benz's highly skilled production staff to assemble and conduct initial quality checks on components." Still, it's a job, unlike canoodling with billionaire influencers in pro-fascist photoshoots.

Expect the robots to also pick up more advanced skills and take on even more complicated jobs in the future, since Mercedes says it's also "using teleoperation processes and augmented reality" to have human workers train the software to perform some of the same tasks currently being performed by people. There's certainly an element of being forced to dig your own grave when you're having humans train their unpaid, robotic replacements, but again, at least the Apollo robots are actually doing something potentially useful, without needing to be actively remote-controlled by a human and still struggling at basic tasks.

In that regard, Mercedes and Apptronik are absolutely winning right now. If Tesla ever wants its humanoid competitors to take over global manufacturing, it's going to have to teach its Optimus robot some work ethic, because right now, it sure looks a lot more like a nepo-baby failson that can't be bothered to do the work the Apollo robots are already doing.