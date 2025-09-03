Tesla's Big India Entry Sold Only 600 Cars

Tesla finally broke into the notoriously impenetrable Indian auto market, which the company hoped would provide a new income stream — especially as Tesla's efforts in Europe and North America have stagnated, if not worse, under CEO Elon Musk's latest heel turn.

Unfortunately for Tesla, that hasn't proven to be the case. India has only offered Tesla about 600 sales, and the company can't even get that many vehicles to customers. From Bloomberg:

Tesla Inc.'s long-awaited entry into India has delivered underwhelming results so far, with tepid bookings fueling fresh doubts about the company's global growth outlook. The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker has received orders for just over 600 cars since launching sales in mid-July, a number that's fallen short of the company's own expectations, according to people familiar with the matter. That's roughly the number of vehicles Tesla delivered every four hours globally during the first half of the year. Tesla now plans to ship 350 to 500 cars to India this year, of which the first batch is slated to land from Shanghai in early September, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters.

Now I'm no mathemagician, but to my eye 350 is just over half of 600. Is Tesla saying that barely over half of its Indian customers will receive the car they ordered within the same calendar year they ordered it? Maybe logistical issues like this are contributing to the low sales.