'BEVs Are Not The Goal' At Honda As It Bets Big On Hybrids

The automotive industry is in a weird spot right now. For years, it had been working toward a goal of almost exclusively introducing electric vehicles, saying that they were the future. Well, now there's a new guy in charge of pretty much the entire world, and he's not a big fan of EVs. Because of that, car companies around the globe are calibrating their EV stances. One such automaker is Honda.

The company — at least its Australian arm — says electric vehicles will help get it to its goal of becoming carbon neutral, but it probably won't ever be as popular as hybrids, according to Australia's Drive. Honda's CEO and President Down Under, Jay Joseph, said EVs are only part of hitting this 2050 goal, but there are plenty of other avenues the Japanese automaker can go down to reach this objective.

"BEVs are not the goal, better electric vehicles are a pathway to achieving carbon neutral, not necessarily the only pathway. BEVs will continue to improve, we're working on solid-state batteries, but our goal is carbon neutral, not battery electric vehicles, Joseph told Drive. "That's just the obvious pathway in the near to mid-term, but we'll develop other technologies that help achieve that as well."