Building Cars In America Doesn't Stop Automakers From Feeling The Tariff Hits

Ford builds its cars here, the way the Trump administration's tariffs are meant to encourage. You'd think this would mean the company saves money on tariffs, but you'd be wrong — Ford shells out plenty for taxes on the materials and parts it brings in from abroad. From the Wall Street Journal:

Ford Motor, the second-largest American carmaker, prides itself on making most of its vehicles in the U.S. Some 80% of the cars Ford sells in the U.S. are built there, and it makes more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker. But the Dearborn, Mich., company said the Trump administration's latest trade deals with Japan, the European Union and South Korea put it at a disadvantage with foreign rivals. Those deals now set a 15% tariff rate, which is lower than the 25% auto tariff that went into effect this spring. Ford faces steeper tariffs on many parts as well as higher costs for imported aluminum, which is subject to 50% duties. Ford, one of the industry's biggest users of aluminum, buys the material from U.S. suppliers who pass on a chunk of their tariff costs.

The only way to dodge tariffs is to mine all your raw materials in the United States, and to undergo every step of the process between "ore" and "Mustang" within our borders — oh, and only using tooling and machinery that, too, is built in the States. Which itself must be built with machinery made here. You see the issue.