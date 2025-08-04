Ford Promises 'Model T Moment' For New EV Reveal On August 11

Ford has also been building out a series of new battery plants, including twin plants in Kentucky and one in Michigan that can make lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. All of those seem like they might be directly tied to the new EV. The August 11 event will be in Kentucky, presumably at the twin plants (although Ford does have a truck plant in the state as well). The Wall Street Journal recently reported that one of the them was using half its space to make Nissan batteries instead, and the other wasn't even in operation at all. I'd bet that Farley will announce that the second plant will spin up to make batteries for the new platform.

The Michigan plant is an ambitious attempt to start making LFP batteries in America. Even though the technology was invented in the U.S., it's been commercialized and deployed at scale by Chinese companies, part of the reason they are able to make such affordable EVs. LFP batteries don't quite have the capacity or power of a traditional lithium-ion battery (made with nickel, cobalt, and manganese), but they're cheaper and last longer, which most consumers care about more at the end of the day. Making them in America, with a supply chain not dependent on China, would be a massive leap forward for domestic electrics — even if some of the actual tech is licensed from Chinese company CATL.

Putting cheap batteries into a cheap electric platform makes complete sense; I wouldn't be shocked if that second Kentucky plant will be focused on manufacturing LFPs, too. If Ford can nail a reliable EV at less than $30,000, that really is a game-changer. Is it a Model T-level game-changer? That's a very high bar to clear. Then again, Tesla never did come out with its own cheap EV, so maybe Ford has a big opportunity here all to itself.