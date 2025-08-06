Mazda Is Optimistic About The U.S. Despite Expecting To Get Clobbered By $1.6 Billion In Tariff Costs

The tariff hits to automakers' profits are starting to add up. GM is looking at $4-5 billion, Ford $3 billion, Stellantis around $2 billion – and that's just for 2025! Joining this dire chorus is Mazda; the impact from the import taxes will amount to $1.6 billion though the end of the company's fiscal year next March. But don't worry, Mazda's leadership says. According to Automotive News, CEO Masahiro Moro thinks a "cocktail of countermeasures" can reduce Mazda's tariff exposure by 60 percent.

All the automakers getting clonked by Trump's incoherent application of tariffs have offered strategies to avoid falling into the red thanks to 15 percent import taxes and 50 percent duties on raw materials, such as aluminum and steel. Mazda's plight is almost poignant, as the company has the lowest market share of any Japanese carmaker in the U.S. – 3 percent – but was coming off an sales increase of 17 percent in 2024, with Moro and his team looking to continue the momentum in 2025.

And why was Mazda able to boost U.S. sales in 2024? Because it sells an incredibly appealing lineup of affordably priced SUVs that combine reliability with versatility and fuel economy. Oh, and Americans really, really like its cars.