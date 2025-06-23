Chinese EV Factory Tours Are So Popular That Tickets Are Given Out In Lotteries

The meteoric rise of China's electric vehicle manufacturers has generated a groundswell of interest from the country's population. Now, tens of thousands of people are signing up for just a chance to get a behind-the-scenes peek at automakers like BYD, Nio and Xiaomi. The chances of winning a tour ticket lottery aren't high, but the slots are far more common than a Wonka Golden Ticket. These companies can't meet the demand to visit these sophisticated assembly plants despite offering daily tours.

Factory tours are typically arranged on a one-off basis for potential investors, government dignitaries and the media. Xiaomi followed this practice at its Beijing assembly plant when it launched the SU7 last year, but allowed 20 members of the general public to visit the site each month. The initial popularity encouraged the smartphone-giant-turned-automaker to dramatically expand its tour capacity for July to handle 1,100 monthly visitors. However, the automaker was swamped with over 27,000 applications, according to Wired.

While Xiaomi is just getting out of the gates, Nio had over 130,000 factory visitors last year. The Shanghai-based company offers tour slots through an in-app loyalty currency. Those wanting to visit the factory can either earn points through using the company's app or simply pay $14 to buy the points necessary.