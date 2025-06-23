Chinese EV Factory Tours Are So Popular That Tickets Are Given Out In Lotteries
The meteoric rise of China's electric vehicle manufacturers has generated a groundswell of interest from the country's population. Now, tens of thousands of people are signing up for just a chance to get a behind-the-scenes peek at automakers like BYD, Nio and Xiaomi. The chances of winning a tour ticket lottery aren't high, but the slots are far more common than a Wonka Golden Ticket. These companies can't meet the demand to visit these sophisticated assembly plants despite offering daily tours.
Factory tours are typically arranged on a one-off basis for potential investors, government dignitaries and the media. Xiaomi followed this practice at its Beijing assembly plant when it launched the SU7 last year, but allowed 20 members of the general public to visit the site each month. The initial popularity encouraged the smartphone-giant-turned-automaker to dramatically expand its tour capacity for July to handle 1,100 monthly visitors. However, the automaker was swamped with over 27,000 applications, according to Wired.
While Xiaomi is just getting out of the gates, Nio had over 130,000 factory visitors last year. The Shanghai-based company offers tour slots through an in-app loyalty currency. Those wanting to visit the factory can either earn points through using the company's app or simply pay $14 to buy the points necessary.
The tours are a display of modern industrial automation
If you're lucky enough to snag a ticket, you'll be treated to a display of modern automated manufacturing. Xiaomi loads guests onto shuttles that drive through a production line, dodging robotic arms as they construct cars. Human workers are a rare sight during tours, with the plant being 90% automated. It's a similar experience at Nio with the company's fully automated body shop. For the tour's finale, visitors get to experience the product by going for a high-paced ride in a Xiaomi SU7 around a test track. Xiaomi even built a gift shop and cafeteria for visitors.
Automakers offer similar tours in the United States, but they aren't embraced with the same fervor. Ford's River Rouge plant is open to the public sporadically throughout the year. The historic complex opened in 1928 as the largest factory in the world and still produces Ford vehicles today. Corvette fans can also visit the GM Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky where the iconic sports car is built. However, it's a much rarer experience that is only available for a few weeks per year. It doesn't help matters that an auto theft ring stole eight Corvettes straight from the factory early this year. Stellantis North America only offers virtual factory tours. I'm sure the demand would be there if the Big Three suddenly opened on-site breweries.