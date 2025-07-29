Trump's Tariffs Will Cost Stellantis $1.4 Billion In The Second Half Of This Year

Every day has to feel like a waking nightmare if you work at Stellantis. The Transatlantic automaker just cannot catch a break between slow sales, reliability issues and corporate mismanagement. Now, the company says it expects to take a $1.4 billion hit in the second half thanks to President Trump's tariff nightmare. That comes despite the fact that Trump and the European Union came to an agreement on a 15% duty on cars and other goods.

Stellantis did a pretty good job of limiting the impact of tariffs in the first half to about $346 million in the first half of the year, but it won't be able to contain those costs for long. Its main exposure comes from 25% tariffs on vehicles built in Canada and Mexico and sold in the U.S., but it also has to deal with Alfa Romeo, Dodge and Maserati vehicles imported from Europe. In total, 40% of the 1.2 million vehicles Stellantis sold in this country were imports. From Automotive News:

The automaker, which has stabilized its leadership after company veteran Antonio Filosa was appointed CEO, also reinstated its financial guidance, which it had withdrawn in April, citing an evolving trade scenario and uncertain impact of U.S. tariffs. Stellantis now sees a low-single digit adjusted operating income margin for the second half. The group also forecast improved industrial free cash flow in the second half compared with the first six months, when it burned €3 billion in cash. "Our new leadership team, while realistic about the challenges, will continue making the tough decisions needed to re-establish profitable growth and significantly improved results," Filosa said in a statement. Filosa faces the challenges of revamping product ranges, and regaining market share and investors' confidence.

Revenue declined in the first six months of the year after deliveries fell in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa. One bright spot was South America, where deliveries actually increased.

In the first half, deliveries in North America declined by 23% to 647,000 vehicles. That drop can primarily be blamed on reduced production of imported vehicles that are heavily impacted by tariffs. Net revenue in North America also declined by 26% to about $32.5 billion.

Things aren't looking too great for everyone's (read: my) favorite automaker right now. Here's hoping Filosa can pull it together.