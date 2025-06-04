Rivian Isn't Going To Sell Enough Vehicles This Year, So Now It Has To Sell Over $1 Billion In Bonds

Rivian is turning into a case study in financial engineering. On Monday, the company announced that it would sell $1.25 billion in bonds to pay off some debt that's maturing in 2026. Last week, Bloomberg reported that the company was shopping a $2-billion deal for the same purpose. The big difference is that the larger issuance would have been high-yield debt — junk bonds with a vertiginously high 10% rate.

The company needs cash like a shark needs to keep swimming. It narrowed losses from well over a billion dollars per quarter to a projected deficit of just under $2 billion for all of 2025. But it recently cut its delivery expectations for the full year to a range of between 40,000-46,000 vehicles. With about $7 billion in cash on hand, the company could theoretically operate for a few years. But it's still losing a lot of money on each vehicle it sells – and now it expects to sell as many as 10,000 fewer than it did last year.

Rivian is backstopped, to a degree, by Volkswagen and a roughly $6-billion investment unveiled in late 2024 and labeled a "joint venture," although the deal looks more like a sort of slow-motion takeover, with several billion structured as convertible debt (VW would have the option to turn that into Rivian stock when the bonds mature). But boy oh boy! The future look risky for what was hoped to be the next Tesla.